Vimeo (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.08 and last traded at $52.08. Approximately 39,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 16,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMEOV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at $1,435,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at $391,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at $3,633,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at $122,000.

Vimeo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

