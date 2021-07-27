Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €105.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €103.29 ($121.51).

Get Vinci alerts:

EPA:DG traded down €0.14 ($0.16) on Tuesday, reaching €90.01 ($105.89). The stock had a trading volume of 573,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €92.41. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.