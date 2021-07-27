Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 328,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,170,113 shares.The stock last traded at $15.85 and had previously closed at $16.44.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.38. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,686,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,367,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

