Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,600 shares, a growth of 522.2% from the June 30th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Virgin Money UK stock remained flat at $$2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $2.65.
About Virgin Money UK
