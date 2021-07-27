Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 11,110 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 56.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $551,967.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 872,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,447,667.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $473,592.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

