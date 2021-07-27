Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 7,605 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $145.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.