Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tattooed Chef worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTCF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ TTCF opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Tattooed Chef Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

