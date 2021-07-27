Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Anaplan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Anaplan by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,714 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Shares of PLAN opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

