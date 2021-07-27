Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DM. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $879,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 164,854.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 84,076 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $362,000. 38.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

