Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 656.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.24.

NYSE PSX opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.61. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

