Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $234.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.56. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.88 and a 12 month high of $240.29.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.19.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total value of $1,646,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,211,882. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

