Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 814 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASR. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $180.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.74. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

