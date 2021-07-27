Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 103,179 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 103,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,662,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $210,759,000 after purchasing an additional 669,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Resources by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after buying an additional 2,884,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after buying an additional 589,520 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after buying an additional 1,025,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,961 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.93.

Antero Resources stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

