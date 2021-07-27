Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 159.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW opened at $206.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.03. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

