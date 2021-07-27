Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 387.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in HUYA by 254.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in HUYA by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

HUYA stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.66.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

