Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 118.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 106,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 84,253 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $171.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.