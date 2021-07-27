Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $174,481,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after buying an additional 676,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,482,000 after acquiring an additional 207,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,388,000 after acquiring an additional 194,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Barclays increased their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

MTB stock opened at $132.25 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.