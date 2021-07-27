Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.26% of The9 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The9 in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The9 in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in The9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCTY opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24. The9 Limited has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $89.20.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

