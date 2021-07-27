Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,461 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after buying an additional 2,042,770 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.24. 140,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628,520. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.02. The company has a market capitalization of $487.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

