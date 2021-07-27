Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Down 83.4% in July

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the June 30th total of 49,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $3,623,000. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

