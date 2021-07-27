Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.79

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 5173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.58. The company has a market cap of $712.27 million and a P/E ratio of 73.04.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $358,558.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,914 shares in the company, valued at $536,673.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,909 shares of company stock valued at $12,381,341.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vital Farms by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1,712.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

