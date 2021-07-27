Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Short Interest Update

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 987.0% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:VBIO opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Vitality Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18.
About Vitality Biopharma
