Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Short Interest Update

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 987.0% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VBIO opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Vitality Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18.

About Vitality Biopharma

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. It operates through Pharmaceutical Operations and Clinical Operations segments. The Clinical Operations segment focuses on treating patients suffering from addiction and dependency.

