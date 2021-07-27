VITE 1-Day Volume Tops $7.86 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, VITE has traded up 40% against the US dollar. One VITE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $29.86 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00058831 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000157 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,018,478,214 coins and its circulating supply is 485,907,104 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

