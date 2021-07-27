Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €211.05 ($248.29). Volkswagen shares last traded at €208.60 ($245.41), with a volume of 1,089,503 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on VOW3 shares. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €258.63 ($304.26).

The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €219.36.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

