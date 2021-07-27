Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,999 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Vontier worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

VNT stock opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.23. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

