VouchForMe Price Tops $0.0008 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $201,388.52 and $66.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00049298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.05 or 0.00759699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

