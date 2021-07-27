Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.24

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and traded as low as $7.55. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 114,538 shares traded.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 35.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 37.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,991 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

