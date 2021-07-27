Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,162 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 736,668 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 684,008 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 389,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 111,531 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VYGR. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

