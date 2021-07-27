W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of WTCG stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80. W Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.50.
About W Technologies
