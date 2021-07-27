W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of WTCG stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80. W Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

W Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek new business opportunities or to engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. Previously, it was engaged in providing social media and mobile marketing solutions. The company was formerly known as Winning Edge International, Inc and changed its name to W Technologies, Inc in 2007.

