Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.51.

About Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

