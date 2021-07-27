Wagerr (WGR) Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $11,082.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00250448 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,894,336 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

