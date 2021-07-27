Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001411 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $41.96 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.06 or 0.05911173 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00127519 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,158,438 coins and its circulating supply is 77,437,406 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

