Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.55 on Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $106.83 million and $3.39 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001453 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00030655 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.07 or 0.00223829 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00030016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013846 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004263 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,411,179 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.