Warburg Research Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €96.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €96.00 ($112.94) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.50 ($102.94).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €90.20 ($106.12) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €89.30.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

