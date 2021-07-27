Warner Music Group (WMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Warner Music Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group stock opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion and a PE ratio of -59.41. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.