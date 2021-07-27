Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Position Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Waters worth $29,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,497,000 after purchasing an additional 85,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,787,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 486,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,185 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.80.

WAT stock opened at $382.31 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $384.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

