Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.23% of Watsco worth $23,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 64.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

NYSE WSO traded down $7.45 on Tuesday, hitting $280.55. 1,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,770. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.26.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

