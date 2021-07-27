Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $292.01

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $292.01 and last traded at $292.01, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $292.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

