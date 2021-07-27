Waves Enterprise 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $250,922.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $15.56 million and approximately $250,922.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00036284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00103909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00125754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,363.35 or 1.00348462 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.00805230 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

