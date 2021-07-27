WAX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $229.40 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $267.59 million and approximately $229.40 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 48% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 118.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000071 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000918 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00100601 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,762,191,925 coins and its circulating supply is 1,688,243,846 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

