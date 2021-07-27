WazirX One Day Trading Volume Tops $29.69 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $323.45 million and approximately $29.69 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00037143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00107359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00130269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,631.04 or 0.99980563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.51 or 0.00824986 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 324,925,251 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

