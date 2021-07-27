WazirX (WRX) Reaches Market Cap of $329.68 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $329.68 million and $26.84 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00036125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00102944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00125322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,366.38 or 0.99945227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.19 or 0.00800217 BTC.

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 324,925,251 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

