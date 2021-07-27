Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mullen Group (MTL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mullen Group (TSE: MTL) recently:
- 7/23/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.75 to C$15.50.
- 7/23/2021 – Mullen Group was given a new C$18.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 7/22/2021 – Mullen Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$14.75 price target on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – Mullen Group had its “market perfom” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$15.00.
- 7/6/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.75 to C$13.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/5/2021 – Mullen Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/2/2021 – Mullen Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$14.75 price target on the stock.
- 7/2/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$15.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of MTL stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 210,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,158. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$8.84 and a 12-month high of C$13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.8613554 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
Featured Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.