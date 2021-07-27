Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aritzia (ATZAF)

Aritzia (OTCMKTS: ATZAF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/14/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.17 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/6/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

6/16/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Aritzia Inc. has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $30.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

