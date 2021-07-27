Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Roche (RHHBY)

Roche (OTCMKTS: RHHBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/23/2021 – Roche was given a new $46.42 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Roche is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Roche had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/14/2021 – Roche was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/8/2021 – Roche was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/14/2021 – Roche had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 6/10/2021 – Roche had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 6/2/2021 – Roche was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $48.79.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,037,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in shares of Roche by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 230,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Roche by 10.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 51.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,770,000 after buying an additional 2,748,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
