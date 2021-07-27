Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Roche (RHHBY)

Roche (OTCMKTS: RHHBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/23/2021 – Roche was given a new $46.42 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Roche is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Roche had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/14/2021 – Roche was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/8/2021 – Roche was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/14/2021 – Roche had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/10/2021 – Roche had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/2/2021 – Roche was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $48.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,037,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in shares of Roche by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 230,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Roche by 10.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 51.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,770,000 after buying an additional 2,748,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

