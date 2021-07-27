Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ) recently:

7/20/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$63.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$66.00 to C$63.00.

7/16/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$48.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

7/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$53.00 to C$61.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$66.00.

6/11/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00.

6/8/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$45.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TSE CNQ opened at C$41.33 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$19.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$48.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.31.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total value of C$398,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,512,606.87. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,460,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,025,127.52. Insiders have sold a total of 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

