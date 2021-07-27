Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mullen Group (MLLGF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mullen Group (OTCMKTS: MLLGF) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.75 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.25 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MLLGF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178. Mullen Group Ltd. has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $11.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

