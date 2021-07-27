Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PrairieSky Royalty (PSK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE: PSK):

7/21/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$17.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty was given a new C$15.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$14.10 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

7/14/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$14.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/21/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$16.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$16.50.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.91%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

