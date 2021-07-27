Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PrairieSky Royalty (PSK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE: PSK):
- 7/21/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$17.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty was given a new C$15.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$14.10 price target on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00.
- 7/14/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$14.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/21/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$16.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$16.50.
PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.09.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.91%.
Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.