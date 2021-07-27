Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,200 shares, an increase of 1,217.1% from the June 30th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:WEI opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Weidai has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weidai by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weidai by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 26,098 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Weidai in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Weidai in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

