Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Shares of OVV opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,655,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,168 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 917.4% during the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,879 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

